China's Yintai Gold to buy Canadian gold exploration firm Osino for $272 million

February 25, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Feb 25 (Reuters) - China-based Yintai Gold 000975.SZ on Sunday said it will acquire Canadian gold exploration firm Osino Resources OSI.V in an all cash deal for C$368 million ($272.53 million).

Osino will end its C$287 million deal with Canadian gold miner Dundee Precious Metals DPM.TO, which was announced in December, and Yintai also will pay a $10 million termination fee for the deal, according to the statement.

"Whilst we were appreciative of the previous offer from DPM, the all-cash offer from Yintai represents a significant premium to the DPM offer price, thus is clearly a superior proposal, and is an excellent outcome for Osino's shareholders," Osino CEO Heye Daun said in a statement.

The deal also will help Osino fast-track development of the wholly owned Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia.

The deal offers cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino common share and was approved by the Osino board Special Committee, which recommended it to shareholders, the statement added.

($1 = 1.3503 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

