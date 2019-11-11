China's Yangtze delta targets 2% cut in tiny smog particles in winter

The manufacturing hub in China's Yangtze river delta aims for a cut of 2% this winter in the annual concentration of tiny airborne smog particles known as PM2.5, the environment ministry said, unveiling a new action plan.

The eastern coastal region covering the commercial hub of Shanghai and the neighbouring provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, is one of China's key smog control zones.

The major steel producing region will also impose production curbs on foundries that exceeded utilisation rates last year, and ensure more of them meet ultra-low emissions standards this winter.

