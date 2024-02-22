China's Xpeng signs partnership with UAE's Ali&Sons, eyes Italian market

Rewrites paragraph 1 with Italy expansion, adds details, background on hiring, R&D in paragraphs 4-6

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's Xpeng 9868.HK on Thursday said it has established a strategic partnership with UAE-based Ali&Sons and added Italy to its Europe plans, as the electric vehicle maker ramps up overseas expansion.

The announcement adds to Xpeng's partnerships with local dealers for the Egypt, Azerbaijan, Jordan and Lebanon markets.

Multiple Xpeng models will go on sale in the five Middle East and North African countries starting in the second quarter of this year, the company said in a statement on its WeChat account.

The firm also expanded its European market plans to include Italy. It had previously said it was planning to expand into Germany, Britain and France at the IAA Mobility motor show in Munich last September.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Varun H K)

