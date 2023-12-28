News & Insights

US Markets

China's Xiaomi unveils first electric vehicle, plans to become top automaker

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 28, 2023 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Casey Hall and Yelin Mo for Reuters ->

Recasts and writes through with long-term ambitions

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi 1810.HK took the wraps off its first electric vehicle on Thursday and promptly announced it was aiming to become one of world's top five automakers.

The sedan, dubbed the SU7, is a highly anticipated model that is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company's popular phones.

But the car is making its debut at a time when the world's largest auto market is wrestling with a capacity glut and slowing demand that have stoked a bruising price war.

"By working hard over the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the world's top 5 automakers, striving to lift China's overall automobile industry," Chief Executive Lei Jun said at the event.

(Reporting by Casey Hall and Yelin Mo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.