China's Xiaomi says opposed to Ukraine adding it to 'international sponsors of war' list

April 14, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Biejing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tablet and phone maker Xiaom 1810.HK said on Friday it strongly opposed Ukraine adding the company to the "international sponsors of war" list.

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency designated Xiaomi on the list, according to an April 13 press release, and reported by local media.

According to the agency, Xiaomi was designated for continuing to do business in Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reported the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s English-language media outlet.

