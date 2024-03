BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China's Xiaomi 1810.HK said on Tuesday it will start deliveries of its first electric vehicle (EV) model SU7 on March 28.

The smartphone maker said in a Weibo post it has 59 stores in 29 cities nationwide for taking orders for its EV.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

