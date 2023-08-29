China's Xiaomi reports 4% decline in revenues in second quarter

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK reported an 4% drop in second quarter revenue on Tuesday, tracking a continued sales decline in China's handset market.

Sales dropped to 67.4 billion yuan ($9.24 billion), down from 70.17 billion in the same quarter yuan a year earlier, but beating analysts' estimates of 65.13 billion yuan.

Net income rose to 5.1 billion yuan over the period, an increase of 147% from 2.08 billion yuan a year earlier, also beating analysts' expectations.

($1 = 7.2915 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by David Kirton. Editing by Sam Holmes and Louise Heavens)

