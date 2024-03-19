News & Insights

China's Xiaomi Q4 2023 revenue rises 11%, beats estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 19, 2024 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi 1810.HK reported a 10.9% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by strong smartphone sales in an industry showing signs of recovery.

Revenue reached 73.24 billion yuan ($10.17 billion) in October-December, versus the 73.17 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted net profit rose 236.1% from the same period a year earlier to 4.9 billion yuan. That compared with the 3.89 billion yuan average analyst estimate.

($1 = 7.1994 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((yelin.mo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.