China's Xiaomi fires three employees for spreading rumours about Xiaomi cars

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it had dismissed three employees for spreading rumours, seriously misleading the market and interrupting the normal operation of Xiaomi cars.

Xiaomi has moved closer to EV production, with a unit of automaker BAIC Group 1958.HK applying for regulatory approval to build two Xiaomi-branded cars.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.