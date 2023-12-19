News & Insights

China's Xiaomi fires three employees for spreading rumours about Xiaomi cars

December 19, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp said on Tuesday it had dismissed three employees for spreading rumours, seriously misleading the market and interrupting the normal operation of Xiaomi cars.

Xiaomi has moved closer to EV production, with a unit of automaker BAIC Group 1958.HK applying for regulatory approval to build two Xiaomi-branded cars.

