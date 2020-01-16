Commodities

China's Xiamen Airlines, a Boeing operator, looks to bring Airbus jets in its fleet

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

China's Xiamen Airlines, a long-time Boeing operator, is looking to bring 10 Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet, as the carrier grapples with the financial impact from the 737 MAX grounding and persistent trade uncertainties.

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's Xiamen Airlines, a long-time Boeing BA.N operator, is looking to bring 10 Airbus AIR.PA A321neo aircraft to its fleet, as the carrier grapples with the financial impact from the 737 MAX grounding and persistent trade uncertainties.

The carrier, a subsidiary of state-owned China Southern Airlines 600029.SS, is inviting leasing companies to bid to supply these jets, which are to be delivered from the second half of 2021 to 2023, the Chinese airline said in a statement on its website.

The announcement deals another setback to the U.S. manufacturer, whose best-selling model Boeing 737 MAX remained grounded for about 10 months, following two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 people. The protracted trade war between Washington and Beijing also weighed on bilateral trade.

Boeing on Tuesday reported its worst annual net orders in decades along with its lowest numbers for plane deliveries in 11 years, as the grounding of its 737 MAX jet saw it fall far behind main competitor Airbus.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular