China's Xi vows to strengthen communication, coordination with EU in meeting with Michel

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

December 01, 2022 — 12:56 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China will continue to strengthen strategic communication, coordination with EU, China's president Xi Jinping told European Council president Charles Michel at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.

In a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital, Xi told Michel that he hopes EU institutions and member states will establish an objective and correct perception of China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

