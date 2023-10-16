News & Insights

US Markets

China's Xi touts close relationship with Chile in talks

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

October 16, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by Liz Lee and Ella Cao for Reuters ->

Updates with details of the discussions in paragraphs 2-4

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China-Chile relations have always been at the forefront of China's relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in Beijing, when meeting with Chile President Gabriel Boric.

Xi told the Chilean leader, who is in China to attend the Belt and Road Forum, that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Chile relations, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said.

Xi praised the country for being the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with China, and among the first Latin American country to join the Belt and Road initiative, CCTV reported.

"China-Chile cooperation in various fields has promoted the development and revitalization of both countries and brought substantial benefits to our people," Xi added.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ella Cao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.