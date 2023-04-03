China's Xi to meet France's Macron to discuss ties, share views - foreign ministry

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron to chart a course for bilateral relations, deepen cooperation and share views on major issues, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Earlier, it was announced that Macron would visit China April 5-7.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

