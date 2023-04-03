China's Xi to meet France's Macron to discuss ties, share views - foreign ministry

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

April 03, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping plans to hold talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron to chart a course for bilateral relations, deepen cooperation and share views on major issues, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Earlier, it was announced that Macron would visit China April 5-7.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.