US Markets
F

China's Xi tells CATL he has mixed feelings about its battery market dominance

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 07, 2023 — 02:45 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Recasts and adds Xi quote, share reaction

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL 300750.SZ on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals.

After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the firm commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks.

Xi was speaking in a closed-door meeting with industry and commerce representatives on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament, according to a statement published by the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co F.N is building in Michigan.

It has also offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, sources have said, seeking to knock back challenges from smaller domestic rivals such as CALB 3931.HK and EVE Energy 300014.SZ which have factories ramping up this year.

"Emerging industries must do a good job in planning, figuring out how big the market is and where the risks are. They should avoid marching ahead alone in an invincible fashion, only to be caught out by others and fail in the end," Xi was quoted as saying.

Xi added that firms need to balance development and security.

Beijing has in recent years tightened its grip over the country's biggest companies, regulating how they do business in and outside China on areas from fundraising to data security.

CATL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Xinhua did not say whether Zeng had responded to Xi.

CATL's shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday, in line with a decline in China's blue chip CSI300 Index.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.