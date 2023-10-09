News & Insights

China's Xi says more U.S. senators are welcome to visit China

October 09, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - More U.S. senators are welcome to visit China and it is hoped the legislatures of the two countries will have more exchanges, China's president Xi Jinping said on Monday, according to Chinese state media.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing.

China and the U.S. economies are deeply integrated and can benefit from each other's development, Xi said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, editing by Ed Osmond)

