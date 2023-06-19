China's Xi says he hopes Blinken will make 'positive contributions' to China-U.S. relations

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday he hoped that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would make "more positive contributions" to stabilising China-U.S. ties through his visit to Beijing, according to a video posted by state media CCTV.

Xi was speaking as he met Blinken on Monday, the second day of the top U.S. diplomat's visit to Beijing.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Gareth JOnes)

