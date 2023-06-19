News & Insights

China's Xi says he hopes Blinken will make 'positive contributions' to China-U.S. relations

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

June 19, 2023 — 04:49 am EDT

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday he hoped that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would make "more positive contributions" to stabilising China-U.S. ties through his visit to Beijing, according to a video posted by state media CCTV.

Xi was speaking as he met Blinken on Monday, the second day of the top U.S. diplomat's visit to Beijing.

