China's Xi preparing to install close associates to top c.bank positions- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY

February 23, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Two close associates of Chinese President Xi Jinping have emerged as the leading candidates to take top positions at the country's central bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Zhu Hexin, chairman of the Chinese financial conglomerate Citic Group Corp CITIC.UL, is the leading candidate to succeed Yi Gang as governor of the People's Bank of China, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that the decision was not yet final.

He Lifeng, a longtime confidant of Xi, is likely to take a concurrent post as the central bank's party chief, the report added.

He Lifeng is also currently likely to succeed the country's economic tsar Vice Premier Liu He in March.

In addition to these changes, the Communist Party was also planning to resurrect its Central Financial Work Commission, a policy-setting body that existed between 1998 and 2003, the Journal said, citing sources.

People's Bank of China did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

