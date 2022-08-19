China's Xi plans visit to Central Asia to meet Putin next month - WSJ

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Central Asia to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a regional summit next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The tentative addition of a trip to Xi's schedule comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan sparked fear in Beijing of accidental military encounter, the report said, citing people familiar with the planning. (https://on.wsj.com/3c7LJ3w)

