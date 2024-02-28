China's Xi meets with Sierra Leone president

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio in Beijing, state media reported on Wednesday.

Bio, who was in China on a state visit, was also scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.