China's Xi meets International Olympic Committee's Bach in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping met International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at a state guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from state media.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to kick off on Feb. 4.

