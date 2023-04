BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold informal talks in Guangzhou on Friday afternoon, Chinese state media reported. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely) ((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CHINA FRANCE/XI MACRON (URGENT)

