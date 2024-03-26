China's Xi Jinping to meet with American executives on Wednesday, sources say

By Joe Cash and Antoni Slodkowski

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will meet with American business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, in a follow up to his November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco.

The meeting was proposed by chief executive of U.S. insurer Chubb CB.BN, Evan Greenberg, said one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the matter. Other attendees include Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council.

The audience with Xi follows Chinese Premier Li Qiang visiting foreign CEOs at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 24-25, which prompted concerns over transparency in the world's second-largest economy.

"Xi authorises everything, and Li Qiang doesn't want to overshadow his boss," he added.

The meeting was first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week.

China's State Council Information Office, the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, the U.S.-China Business Council, and Chubb did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials who spoke at the opening of the forum this weekend expressed confidence China would hit its economic targets, including growth of about 5% this year, and pledged further support for companies in strategically important sectors, an area Xi has dubbed "new productive forces."

In November, Xi told American business leaders in San Francisco that China is ready to be a partner and friend of the U.S., and there is plenty of room for cooperation, in a bid to overcome China's struggles to entice foreign investment.

