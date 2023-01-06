China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

January 06, 2023 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Yew Lun Tian and Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his Turkmenistan counterpart to expand cooperation on energy, especially natural gas, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was in Beijing for a two-day visit. Turkmenistan is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas.

Xi also told Berdymukhamedov that China supports more Chinese firms to invest in Turkmenistan.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((LunTian.Yew@thomsonreuters.com;))

