China's WuXi XDC to raise $470 mln in Hong Kong IPO - sources

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese medical research group WuXi XDC is set to price its shares at HK$20.6 each to raise $470 million in its Hong Kong IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The price is at the top of a HK$19.9 to HK$20.60 per share range flagged to investors when the deal was launched on Tuesday.

There were 178.4 million shares offered in the IPO.

At $470 million, WuXi XDC's IPO is only the third largest to occur in Hong Kong in 2023 as new share sales in the city remain depressed as a result of higher interest rates and elevated global inflation.

WuXi XDC is a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA that provides end-to-end contract research services covering antibodies and other biologics intermediates.

