China's WuXi XDC to open 31% higher in Hong Kong trading debut

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese medical research group WuXi XDC's shares are set to rise nearly 31% when the stock starts trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Friday.

The firm raised $470 million in its initial public offering, the third-largest new share sale in the city in 2023.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

