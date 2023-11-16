News & Insights

China's WuXi XDC to open 31% higher in Hong Kong trading debut

Credit: REUTERS/WUXI BIOLOGICS

November 16, 2023 — 08:21 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chinese medical research group WuXi XDC's shares are set to rise nearly 31% when the stock starts trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Friday.

The firm raised $470 million in its initial public offering, the third-largest new share sale in the city in 2023.

