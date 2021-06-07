China's Wuxi exchange plans to launch lithium contract as soon as July - sources

(Repeats story published late on Monday; no changes to text)

* Lithium carbonate contract could start trading in July - sources

* EV boom lifts prices for battery ingredient almost 70% this year

* London Metal Exchange to roll out lithium futures next month

By Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala

June 7 (Reuters) - China's Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange plans to launch a lithium contract as soon as July in response to strong market demand to trade the metal used in electric vehicle batteries, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter and a draft document.

The yuan-denominated contract will be for battery-grade lithium carbonate, the draft announcement reviewed by Reuters showed.

The document did not give a date for the launch, but one of the sources said trading - which can be done on a spot or forward basis - would start around July, while the second said it would be in July or "August at the latest".

Both sources declined to be named as the information was not public. The Wuxi bourse had no immediate comment on Monday.

A launch any time in 2021 would likely make this the first exchange-traded lithium contract in China, the world's biggest electric vehicle market, allowing lithium producers and consumers to manage price exposure.

In the United States, CME Group Inc launched a futures contract for lithium hydroxide - a chemical favoured in nickel-rich batteries - last month, while the London Metal Exchange plans to roll out its own hydroxide futures on July 19.

Located in Jiangsu province around 120 km (75 miles) west of Shanghai, the Wuxi exchange already trades nickel and cobalt, and serves as a reference point for domestic transactions.

It is pursuing the lithium contract after requests from "numerous traders", taking into account the "production and trading needs" of relevant enterprises, the draft said.

Lithium carbonate prices in China have shot up more than 67% in 2021 on resurgent demand after a three-year downturn, and are currently assessed by Asian Metal at 88,000 yuan ($13,764) per tonne.

According to the document, prices on the Wuxi contract will be quoted in yuan per kg, with the trading limit - or how much prices can fluctuate either way during a day's trade - initially set at 10%.

($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly and Zandi Shabalala; Additional reporting by Min Zhang; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;)) Keywords: CHINA LITHIUM/CONTRACT (REPEAT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.