China's Wuling Motors cuts Mini EV starting prices to as low as 29,800 yuan

May 21, 2023 — 11:42 pm EDT

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's Wuling Motors has lowered starting prices for its Mini EV electric vehicles to as low as 29,800 yuan ($4,300), the company said on Monday.

Some new energy vehicle models saw price cuts of as much as 13,000 yuan, it added in a statement.

($1=6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

