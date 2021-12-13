China's Wise Road Capital, Magnachip call off $1.4 billion deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital and Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX.N have terminated their merger agreement valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

