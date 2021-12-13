US Markets
MX

China's Wise Road Capital, Magnachip call off $1.4 billion deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital and Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation have terminated their merger agreement valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital and Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation MX.N have terminated their merger agreement valued at $1.4 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MX

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular