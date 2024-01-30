China's wind, solar capacity to overtake coal in 2024 - industry body

By comparison, wind and solar together were around 36% of capacity at the end of 2023, and coal was just under 40%.

China will have built around 1,300 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity by the end of 2024, the CEC expects, meaning it will have already exceeded its official target of 1,200 GW by 2030.

The CEC also said that generating capacity from all non-fossil fuel sources – including nuclear and hydro – made up more than half of the total for the first time in 2023.

The CEC sees electricity consumption growing by 6% this year, down just slightly from 2023's 6.7% growth rate, when demand was recovering from a low base following the pandemic.

It warned that power supply could be tight during the peak season, recommending improved measures to curb demand during peak periods, such as time-of-use pricing.

The CEC urged the government to develop a so-called capacity payment system for battery storage and other new energy storage technologies as soon as possible, to help incorporate more renewable energy into the grid. It also suggested speeding up the construction of pumped hydro storage.

