China's wheat sale from reserves continue to fall after government regulation

By Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China's wheat auction from its state reserves fell further from the previous week, according to an official statement published on Monday, amid flat demand and a government move to curb trade.

China sold 311,837 tonnes of wheat, or only 7.75% of the total offered, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement.

"The end users have built up ample stocks, plus the government's restriction on traders' participation in the auction. Demand is not that strong either, so sale was low," said a trader with an international trading house.

"What's more, the new wheat harvest will hit the market soon," said the trader, who declined to be named due to sensitivity of the matter.

Many feed producers and flour mills have inventories that can last until the end of June, the trader added.

The volume of wheat sold, at an average price of 2,399 yuan ($369.82) per tonne, declined further from the prior week after the government raised the floor price of the auction, in an effort to curb demand from the country's massive feed sector for the food grain.

"The wheat bought by feed producers during auctions have arrived gradually and now they are just digesting stocks. While operation rate at mill flours is also low. Demand overall is not strong," said Li Hongchao, senior analyst with trade website Myagric.com.

Chinese traders and feed producers stepped up purchases of wheat from state reserves to replace corn in the feed recipe, as prices of the latter soared to record high levels.

The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves in 2021.

Auction date

Total up for sale (tonnes)

Total sold (tonnes)

Percentage sold

Average price (yuan per tonne)

TOTAL TO DATE

60,273,265

27,286,455

21-Apr

4,020,312

311,837

7.75%

2,399

14-Apr

4,015,729

410,700

10.22%

2,401

7-Apr

4,021,715

515,209

12.81%

2,349

30-31-March

4,022,417

1,588,397

39.48%

2,363

23-24-March

4,001,540

1,030,397

25.75%

2,354

16-17-March

4,020,039

1,632,721

40.61%

2,356

9-10-March

4,033,082

2,263,416

56.12%

2,376

2-3-March

4,029,705

2,049,011

50.84%

2,372

23-24-Feb

4,033,758

1,681,496

41.68%

2,374

8-9-Feb

4,022,411

1,831,859

45.54%

2,373

2-3-Feb

4,023,477

1,718,708

42.71%

2,359

26-27-Jan

4,024,677

2,187,297

54.34%

2,373

19-20-Jan

4,030,694

4,026,476

99.89%

2,455

13-Jan

3,949,934

3,939,732

99.74%

2,504

6-Jan-21

4,023,775

2,099,199

52.16%

2365

($1=6.4869 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.