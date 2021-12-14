China's WeRide receives strategic investment from GAC Group for robotaxis

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Tuesday that it had received a strategic investment from Guangzhou Automobile Group 601238.SS which will deepen their partnership that is focused on developing and making roboaxis.

It did not disclose the size of the investment. The two plan to build a fleet of tens of thousands of robotaxis in the coming years, WeRide said in a statement.

WeRide is also backed by Nissan Motor 7201.T. Last month, WeRide said it planned to make its robotaxis available for booking by the public on GAC Group's Ontime ride-hailing app by next year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

