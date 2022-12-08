China's Weilong Delicious to raise $130.6 million in Hong Kong IPO

December 08, 2022 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious Global Holdings 9985.HK is set to price its shares at HK$10.56 each in its Hong Kong initial public offering to raise $130.6 million, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

Weilong Delicious declined to comment on its pricing.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

