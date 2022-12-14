China's Weilong Delicious shares set to fall 3.4% in Hong Kong debut

December 14, 2022 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious Global's 9985.HK shares are set to fall 3.4% as the stock makes its debut on Thursday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company raised $130.6 million by selling its shares at HK$10.56 each in its initial public offering (IPO).

