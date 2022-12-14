China's Weilong Delicious pares early losses, jump 1.9% in Hong Kong debut

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese snack maker Weilong Delicious Global Holdings Ltd 9985.HK rose 1.9% in early trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, after initially opening deep in the red.

The company raised $130.6 million by selling its shares at HK$10.56 each in its initial public offering (IPO).

Weilong shares fell 3.4% on debut but then steadily tracked higher to be trading in positive territory.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI is down 1.1% in early trade.

Weilong sold 96.4 million shares in the deal, which was a trimmed down offering compared to the company's previous plans in 2021.

Weilong, founded in 1999 and based in Luohe city in the central Chinese province of Henan, makes popular spicy snacks made of soybeans and eggs. It also produces non-spicy snacks.

The company had hoped to raise up to $1 billion last year but the deal was put on hold due to finacial market volatility, sources previously told Reuters.

At HK$10.56 each, the final price was towards the lower end of the HK$10.40 to HK$11.40 price range set when the deal launched last week.

The stock was subsribed 15 times more than what was on offer in the retail tranche of the IPO, according to Weilong's listing documents.

The demand for the company's offer reverses a recent trend in IPOs, where retail investors have not taken up their allocation of stock because of fears buying into uncertain local markets.

The Hang Seng Index is down 16% so far in 2022.

Institutional demand was 2.6 times the stock on offer to those investors, the listing documents showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Rashmi Aich)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

