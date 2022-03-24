US Markets
China's Weibo says will evaluate strategic options following SEC addition under HFCCA

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Weibo Corp said on Thursday it will "continue to monitor market developments and evaluate all strategic options", in response to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) adding the Chinese social media platform to its list of companies under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA).

