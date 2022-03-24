China's Weibo says will evaluate strategic options following SEC addition under HFCCA

March 24 (Reuters) - Weibo Corp WB.O said on Thursday it will "continue to monitor market developments and evaluate all strategic options", in response to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) adding the Chinese social media platform to its list of companies under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA).

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

