China's Wang Yi makes first statement after reappointment as foreign minister

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China's Wang Yi has made his first comments on Friday since his reappointment as foreign minister, promising to deepen partnerships and safeguard sovereignty in a statement posted on his ministry's website.

The veteran diplomat was named foreign minister again on Tuesday, replacing rising star Qin Gang after a mysterious one-month absence that raised questions about transparency after just seven months in the job.

The ministry has only said Qin was off work for unspecified health reasons.

Wang said his ministry would deepen partnerships with other countries and actively participate in reform of global governance and "resolutely safeguard the sovereignty, security, development and interests" of China.

Qin was appointed foreign minister in December but had not been seen in public since June 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

Wang, Qin's predecessor at the ministry, held the foreign minister's post from 2013-2022. He is also director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

