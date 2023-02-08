China's Wanda Group property unit raises $300 mln in dollar bond -term sheet

February 08, 2023 — 01:04 am EST

Written by Scott Murdoch and Clare Jim for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese property developer Wanda Group has raised $300 million in an issue of three-year U.S. dollar bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Wanda Properties Global Co Ltd finalised the deal on Wednesday and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The deal is the second dollar bond transaction by Wanda after it raised $400 million in a two-year bond in early January.

Wanda's latest transaction was finalised with a yield of 12.375% and coupon of 11%, the term sheet showed.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

