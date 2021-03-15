World Markets

China's Wanbao Mining produces first cobalt hydroxide in Congo

Tom Daly Reuters
March 15 (Reuters) -

China's Wanbao Mining said on Monday it had produced the first batch of cobalt hydroxide - a chemical used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) - from its Pumpi mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on March 12.

Wanbao, a subsidiary of state-owned Chinese military supplier Norinco, said the Pumpi copper-cobalt project in Kolwezi has now been fully commissioned following the production of the first copper cathodes six months ago.

Prices for cobalt CBD0 have gained some 65% so far in 2021, hitting two-year highs of around $53,000 a tonne on resurgent EV demand in China and Europe.

Pumpi, in which Wanbao has a 75% stake, is designed to produce around 5,000 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide per year on a metal content basis; Morocco's Managem MNG.CS holds 20% and the DRC government 5%.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

