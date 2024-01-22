China's vice president met with HSBC chairman - state media

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's Vice President Han Zheng on Monday met with HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing and urged the banking giant to deepen cooperation with China to improve Hong Kong's status as a financial centre, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"We hope HSBC can use its own advantage and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and make contributions in solidifying and improving Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre," Han said.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Liz Lee)

