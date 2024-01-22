News & Insights

China's vice president met with HSBC chairman - state media

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

January 22, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

Written by Albee Zhang and Liz Lee for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's Vice President Han Zheng on Monday met with HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing and urged the banking giant to deepen cooperation with China to improve Hong Kong's status as a financial centre, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"We hope HSBC can use its own advantage and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and make contributions in solidifying and improving Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre," Han said.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Liz Lee)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.