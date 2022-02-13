China's vice premier calls for expansion of soybean production - state media

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier, Hu Chunhua, called for China to expand soybean production effectively, Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Hu also called for China to do a good job in agricultural disaster prevention at a meeting on National Agricultural Production in Dezhou, Shandong Province on Sunday, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((martin.pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.