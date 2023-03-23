World Markets

China's vice commerce minister met Ghana finance minister

March 23, 2023 — 10:35 pm EDT

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's vice commerce minister met with Ghana's finance minister in Beijing on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation, according to a statement released by China's commerce ministry on Friday.

Ghana secured a staff-level agreement through the International Monetary Fund in December for a $3 billion loan but must first ask bilateral lenders to provide financing assurances on existing debts before the IMF board can sign off on the programme.

China is Ghana's biggest bilateral creditor with about $1.7 billion of debt.

