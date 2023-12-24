China's use of soymeal in animal feed falls 11% y/y amid food security push

Updates with background in paragraphs 4-6, adds detail in paragraph 7

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's animal feed production rose in the first 11 months of 2023, but the use of soymeal as feedstock dropped 11% year-on-year amid a push to cut the country's heavy reliance on soybean imports, its agriculture ministry said on Monday.

For the full year, the proportion of soymeal used in feed is estimated to drop by 1.5 percentage points, and the demand for soybean for feed is estimated to decrease by 9.1 million tons, the ministry said.

The world's largest soybean importer buys soybeans to crush into meal for animal feed and oil for cooking.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard and Jamie Freed)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.