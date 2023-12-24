News & Insights

Commodities

China's use of soymeal in animal feed falls 11% y/y amid food security push

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

December 24, 2023 — 11:43 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

Updates with background in paragraphs 4-6, adds detail in paragraph 7

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's animal feed production rose in the first 11 months of 2023, but the use of soymeal as feedstock dropped 11% year-on-year amid a push to cut the country's heavy reliance on soybean imports, its agriculture ministry said on Monday.

For the full year, the proportion of soymeal used in feed is estimated to drop by 1.5 percentage points, and the demand for soybean for feed is estimated to decrease by 9.1 million tons, the ministry said.

The world's largest soybean importer buys soybeans to crush into meal for animal feed and oil for cooking.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by William Mallard and Jamie Freed)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.