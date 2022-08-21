China's United Imaging shares surge more than 70% in Shanghai STAR Market debut

Updates share price, adds details

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - United Imaging Healthcare Co's 688271.SS shares soared more than 70% in their Shanghai debut on Monday following the Chinese firm's $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), the biggest on China's tech-focused STAR Market so far this year.

The diagnostic imaging device manufacturer opened 55% higher at 170.1 yuan, after it sold 100 million shares at 109.88 yuan apiece, raising 10.99 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) earlier this month. At 0156 GMT the shares were up 72% at 189 yuan,

The surge came after strong demand from investors during the share sale - tranches reserved for retail investors were oversubscribed by a factor of more than 3,500.

The stock will trade with no price limit in the first five sessions, while fluctuations will be capped within a range of 20% thereafter.

The medical technology company, which competes with healthcare divisions of General Electric Co GE.N, Siemens AG SIEGn.DE and Philips NV PHG.AS, has seen demand for its scanning and imaging devices benefited from coronavirus outbreaks in China, which boosted .

Proceeds from the public offering will be used to fund research and development, production and marketing, it said in the IPO prospectus.

The stock was priced at 78 times earnings in the sale, more than double the industry's average multiple of 35.

