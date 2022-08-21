China's United Imaging opens up 55% in Shanghai STAR Market debut

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co 688271.SS opened roughly 55% up at 170.1 yuan in their Shanghai debut on Monday, after the biggest initial public offering (IPO) on China's tech-focused STAR Market so far this year.

The diagnostic imaging device manufacturer sold 100 million shares at 109.88 yuan apiece, raising 10.99 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) earlier this month.

The jump came after strong demand from investors in the share sale, with tranches reserved for retail investors oversubscribed by more than 3,500 times.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

