US Markets

China's Unipec bans use of vessels linked to oil flows from Venezuela in the last year -sources

Contributors
Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Collin Eaton Reuters
Published

China's Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's top oil refiner Sinopec, has banned the use of vessels linked to oil flows from Venezuela in the last year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Changes graf 2 to last week from this week

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's top oil refiner Sinopec, has banned the use of vessels linked to oil flows from Venezuela in the last year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The move comes as Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.Nlast week also barred the use of vessels that have links to Venezuela.

Unipec and Sinopec could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Collin Eaton in Houston Editing by Chris Reese)

((devika.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: devika.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular