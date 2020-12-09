China's Unigroup bond default triggers cross-defaults worth $2 bln

SHANGHAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China's Unigroup International Holdings Ltd said Thursday that it was unable to repay a maturing $450 million bond by a Dec. 10 deadline, triggering cross defaults on dollar bonds worth an additional $2 billion.

In a statement on the website of the Hong Kong stock exchange, Unigroup International said neither it nor its guarantor Tsinghua Unigroup International Co Ltd would be able to make the principal or the final interest payment on the maturing bond.

It said the companies "are looking into various ways to solve their current liquidity issue."

In a separate statement, Tsinghua Unic Limited said that the Unigroup dollar bond default had triggered cross defaults on dollar bonds worth $2 billion maturing between 2021 and 2028.

Tsinghua Unic's bonds have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong since Nov. 18. The company said Thursday that the bonds will remain suspended until further notice.

Unic's guarantor Tsinghua Unigroup Co, a chipmaker backed by one of China's top universities, defaulted on a maturing 1.3 billion yuan onshore bond on Nov. 15, one of a series of high-profile defaults by state-owned issuers that have rocked China's corporate bond market.

Unigroup International is a unit of Tsinghua Unigroup.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.