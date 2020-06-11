US Markets

China's U.S. oil imports to hit record high in July - data

Contributors
Shu Zhang Reuters
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's U.S. crude oil imports are set to hit an all-time high in July, Refinitiv data showed, as the cargoes scooped up by bargain hunters during the April price rout get delivered to the world's top importer.

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - China's U.S. crude oil imports are set to hit an all-time high in July, Refinitiv data showed, as the cargoes scooped up by bargain hunters during the April price rout get delivered to the world's top importer.

An estimated 2.68 million tonnes of U.S. crude could be discharged at the world's No. 2 oil consumer in July, a six-fold jump from the prior two months and above the previous record of just over 2 million tonnes in January 2018, the data showed.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((shu.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3549; Reuters Messaging: Twitter @shuzhang4))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular