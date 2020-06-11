China's U.S. oil imports to hit record high in July - data

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - China's U.S. crude oil imports are set to hit an all-time high in July, Refinitiv data showed, as the cargoes scooped up by bargain hunters during the April price rout get delivered to the world's top importer.

An estimated 2.68 million tonnes of U.S. crude could be discharged at the world's No. 2 oil consumer in July, a six-fold jump from the prior two months and above the previous record of just over 2 million tonnes in January 2018, the data showed.

(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

