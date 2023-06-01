News & Insights

China's Tsingshan, France's Eramet confirm $1.7 bln Argentina plan

June 01, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China's top nickel producer Tsingshan and French mining group Eramet confirmed a planned investment of more than $1.7 billion in Argentina, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

John Li, president director of Tsingshan South America Lithium Resources Development Co Ltd, said he hoped the Argentinian government would introduce more policies and measures related to investment, it said.

Li made the comment when Argentina's Minister of Economy Sergio T. Massa and Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja visited Tsingshan Industry on May 31.

