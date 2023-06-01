China's Tsingshan, France's Eramet confirm $1.7 bln Argentina plan

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China's top nickel producer Tsingshan and French mining group Eramet confirmed a planned investment of more than $1.7 billion in Argentina, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

John Li, president director of Tsingshan South America Lithium Resources Development Co Ltd, said he hoped the Argentinian government would introduce more policies and measures related to investment, it said.

Li made the comment when Argentina's Minister of Economy Sergio T. Massa and Ambassador to China Sabino Vaca Narvaja visited Tsingshan Industry on May 31.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.