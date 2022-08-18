China's Tsingshan discussing sale of 20% of its Indonesia ferronickel capacity -Caixin

BEIJING/HANOI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest stainless steel maker, is in talks to sell about 20% of its ferronickel capacity in Morowali, Indonesia, to state-owned China Baowu Steel Group, Caixin reported on Thursday.

Talks between the two companies were first reported by Bloomberg on Monday, but that report did not specify which assets were being put up for sale.

Tsingshan was caught out by a surge in nickel prices in March, leaving it unable to cover its positions on the London Metal Exchange.

The talks with Baowu started in April and involve Tsingshan selling eight ferronickel production lines at Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park in Central Sulawesi province, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes, two sources close to the sale told Caixin.

A deal could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion, the report said.

A source at Tsingshan confirmed to Reuters that discussions for the sale of 500,000 tonnes of ferronickel capacity are ongoing, while 1 million tonnes per annum of stainless steel capacity is also being considered as the plants are integrated.

Sources told Reuters the deal is part of Baowu's expansion plan in stainless steel and "both sides are interested in getting a deal".

Neither Tsingshan nor Baowu could be reached for comment after office hours on Thursday.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Jason Neely)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.