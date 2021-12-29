China's Tsinghua Unigroup says creditors have approved restructuring

Debt-laden Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup on Wednesday said that a draft proposal to restructure the company had been approved by creditors.

Administrators will now submit the draft plan to Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court for approval in accordance with Chinese bankruptcy laws, Tsinghua Unigroup said in a statement, without providing detail on what the restructuring would entail.

